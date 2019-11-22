"Why did my son die?"

Video

The mother of a boy who died in a Glasgow hospital in 2017 has claimed she was ignored by the health board and the Scottish government.

Mason Djemat died while being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children.

He was a patient on a ward which was affected by water contamination.

Mason's mother, Victoria Freeman, is still fighting for answers as to why her son never came home.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has offered her sincerest condolences and has said that would like "the opportunity to meet with Ms Freeman to listen to her views but also assure her... that we are taking action".

Glasgow's health board has now been placed in "special measures" due to issues over infection prevention and control.

This means an oversight board will be put in place, chaired by chief nursing officer Prof Fiona McQueen.