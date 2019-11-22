Freeman explains "special measures" decision
Video

Glasgow's health board has been placed in "special measures" following the deaths of two children at the city's largest hospital.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde would be escalated to stage four of the NHS Board Performance Escalation Framework.

This means an oversight board will be put in place, chaired by chief nursing officer Prof Fiona McQueen.

Ms Freeman said there were issues over infection prevention and control.

