'The UK is in a mess right now – it's not a mess of my making'

The leader of the SNP wants to hold an independence referendum in 2020
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland does not want to leave the EU and that she still wants to hold an independence referendum in 2020.
Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine, she said that the way to solve Scotland's "problem of having our future determined by Westminster" is to be independent.
The interview was the second in a series of special interviews on The Nine with the leaders of the main parties ahead of the general election.
21 Nov 2019
