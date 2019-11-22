People said 'a Scottish rapper - that's not serious'
Ransom FA has told BBC Radio 5 Live that people didn’t take him seriously as a Scottish rapper when he was starting out.

The grime MC, who is from Aberdeen and took part in BBC Three’s The Rap Game UK, also talked about how he honours both his Nigerian and Scottish identities.

Film by Samhar Gowhar.

