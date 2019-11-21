Alex Salmond denies sexual assault allegations

Media player
Video
Alex Salmond says he is innocent of sexual assault allegations
Alex Salmond has appeared in the High Court in Edinburgh charged with sexually assaulting 10 women when he was first minster.
The former SNP leader faces 14 charges, including attempted rape and assault with intent to rape.
Outside court Alex Salmond said he was innocent and would vigorously defend himself.
21 Nov 2019
