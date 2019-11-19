Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson 'terrified' to debate me
The first minister of Scotland has accused the Conservative leader Boris Johnson of running scared of debate.
It comes after the SNP and the Liberal Democrats lost a challenge to be included in Tuesday night's ITV debate between Mr Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Nicola Sturgeon said she was willing to face Mr Johnson "any time, any place".
19 Nov 2019
