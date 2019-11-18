‘I’m running the campaign here’
Interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said he has never spoken to Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cumming.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine, Mr Carlaw said he has had a long conversation with the Prime Minister and pointed out areas where the Scottish Conservatives would like to see policy adjusted.

The interview was the first of a series of special interviews on The Nine with the leaders of the main parties ahead of the general election.

