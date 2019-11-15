Mother 'let down and lied to' by health officials

Video

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died at a Glasgow children's hospital claims she was "let down and lied to" by health officials.

Milly Main contracted an infection in 2017 while recovering from leukaemia at the Royal Hospital for Children.

Her mother told the BBC she was "100%" certain contaminated water caused the fatal infection.

Greater Glasgow health board insists the source of the infection cannot be determined.

Kimberly Darroch gave details of daughter's case after it was highlighted in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, prompting calls for the resignation of Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.