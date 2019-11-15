Sir Rod Stewart on indyref, Celtic... and model trains

Video

Sir Rod Stewart has said it would be "a shame" if Scotland became independent when asked about the UK's political situation.

However, the singer said he would support Scotland leaving the union "if it was good" for the country.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine programme, Sir Rod also said he believed Boris Johnson "will sort it out", when asked about Brexit.

He said: "I'm somewhat of a traditionalist. It would be a shame to see the British isles break up, it would be a shame to see that blue off the Union Jack.

"But if it's good for Scotland then I'm happy."

The Forever Young singer also spoke about his love for Celtic, and his amazing model train city which he has been making for 23 years.