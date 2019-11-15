Despite my pain I couldn't get a breast reduction

Video

Women have told the BBC they are being refused breast reductions on the NHS despite living with chronic, agonising symptoms for years. The NHS does not record how many patients are turned away but surgeons say more needs to be done.

Grace Watt was 16-years-old and a size 8 when she started experiencing back pain and migraines - her bra size was a 30GG.

After being told she was "too young" for surgery at 16, Grace tried again after her 18th birthday but despite fitting all the NHS criteria, she was rejected and told she "wasn't a special case".

Grace then decided to have the breast reduction surgery carried out privately.