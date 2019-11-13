UK's first full-size 'driverless' bus tested in Glasgow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK's first full-size 'driverless' bus tested in Glasgow

A fleet of buses which drive themselves could be operating in Scotland by the end of 2020.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson says they will be trialled on the route between Fife and Edinburgh

One of the autonomous vehicles was tested in Glasgow.

  • 13 Nov 2019