Nicola Sturgeon: 'Future of the country is at stake'
The SNP leader has said that the impact of the general election will be be felt for "generations to come".
Speaking at the party's general election campaign launch, Nicola Sturgeon called a vote for the SNP to put Scotland's future "firmly in Scotland's hands".
Ms Sturgeon also pledged to protect the NHS from being a "bargaining chip" in future trade deals.
08 Nov 2019
