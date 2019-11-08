Media player
Nicola Sturgeon: SNP 'will protect the NHS'
The SNP leader has pledged to protect the NHS from being a "bargaining chip" in future trade deals.
Speaking at the party's general election campaign launch, Nicola Sturgeon said any deal would need explicit consent from across the UK.
Ms Sturgeon also put opposition to Brexit and backing for a new independence referendum "at the heart" of the SNP's election bid.
08 Nov 2019
