Willie Rennie: Brexit will undermine the UK
The Scottish Lib Dem leader has claimed that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is a threat to the United Kingdom.
Willie Rennie issued the warning as he set out the party's election priorities at an event on the shore of the Firth of Forth.
He said the prospect of a "border down the Irish Sea" made Mr Johnson unfit to be prime minister.
07 Nov 2019
