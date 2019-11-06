Leonard: Scotland has power to pick the PM

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Leonard: Scotland has power to pick the next PM
The Scottish Labour leader has said Scotland can decide who the next leader in Number 10 will be - Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.
Launching the party's Scottish election campaign, Mr Leonard also pledged funds for the building of 120,000 council and social houses.
However, decisions over house building are devolved to Holyrood, so will be taken by the Scottish government.
06 Nov 2019
