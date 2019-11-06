'When I heard I owed £1.2m, I thought it was a joke'
For decades, plumbing firm boss Murray Menzies paid into a pension scheme for his workers at a time when it was not compulsory.

But a series of complex changes to the law mean the 71-year-old is now being pursued for a huge "pension debt" to cover a shortfall in the fund he used.

It all began with a phone call from the man at the pension fund.

