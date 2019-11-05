New European Arrest Warrant issued for Clara Ponsati
Clara Ponsati: 'I feel outrage and injustice'

A new European arrest warrant has been issued for a St Andrews University professor over her part in the 2017 push for independence in Catalonia.

Clara Ponsatí is wanted in Spain on a charge of sedition for her role as education minister in the Catalan government.

She told BBC Scotland's political correspondent Niall O'Gallagher that it was a "political prosecution" and said she was ready to fight extradition.

