Thirty years on: Scotland's LGBT bookshops
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thirty years on: Scotland's LGBT bookshops

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Scottish collection of LGBT literature.

BBC Scotland's The Nine set up a discussion between Sigrid Nielsen and Bob Orr, who co-founded the first LGBT bookshop in Scotland, and Charlotte and Fionn Duffy, who now own the only LGBT bookshop in Scotland.

  • 04 Nov 2019