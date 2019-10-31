Media player
How far would you go for Halloween?
A family from Motherwell spend eight weeks decorating their home full of spooky surprises to welcome children and adults alike.
The house is filled with props of clowns, witches and other macabre entities.
People queue down the street to get a glimpse of the spooky spectacular.
BBC Scotland's The Nine paid a visit to the ghoulish home.
31 Oct 2019
