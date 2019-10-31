Aberdeen must become 'energy city'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Ian Wood: Aberdeen must become 'energy city'

Aberdeen will become "a major global energy city" not just an oil and gas city, says businessman Sir Ian Wood.

The former chairman of the Wood Group says his "nightmare" is that there will be a generation who can't find jobs in the city.

Sir Ian told BBC Debate Night he sees "positive green shoots" that will give Aberdeen an economy in a changing energy industry.

  • 31 Oct 2019