'Disgraceful that Scotland can't control own migration'
Video

Foreign policy writer Robert Somynne says it is "disgraceful" that Scotland doesn't have control over its own migration policy.

As a descendant of Windrush immigrants, he says he has always felt welcome in Scotland and doesn't want that to change.

He was asked on on BBC Debate Night about the "detrimental effect" that ending freedom of movement could have on Scotland’s economy.

  • 24 Oct 2019