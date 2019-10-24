"Somebody loves you, you're somebody's world"

Media player
One mum's plea after her son took his own life
Catherine says she has lost her confidence after losing her son, but she is speaking out to show others how suicide affects families.
If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, go online to bbc.co.uk/actionline or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information 0800 066 066.
Watch Disclosure: The Lost Boys Wednesday on the BBC iplayer.
24 Oct 2019
