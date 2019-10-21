Media player
Sir Billy Connolly answers questions from his fellow comedians
When BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake had the opportunity to interview Sir Billy Connolly, he invited five famous comedians, including Eddie Izzard and Romesh Ranganathan to pose their own question...
Click hear to listen to more with Billy Connolly on BBC Sounds.
21 Oct 2019
