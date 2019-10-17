'It's hard to imagine a worse Brexit deal'
Nicola Sturgeon: 'It's hard to imagine a worse Brexit deal'

The first minister says Boris Johnson's Brexit agreement is worse than Theresa May's deal.

The UK and EU have been working on the legal text of an agreement, which needs the approval of Brussels and Westminster.

Northern Ireland will remain a part of the UK's customs territory as well as remaining an entry point into the EU's customs zone

But Nicola Sturgeon says it would put Scotland at a competitive disadvantage with Northern Ireland.

  • 17 Oct 2019