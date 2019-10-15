SNP 'will demand indyref powers by New Year'
The leader of the Scottish National Party says an independence vote must happen in 2020.

Nicola Sturgeon told her party conference she would "demand" the transfer of power from Westminster to hold a referendum before the new year.

She said this would put the legality of the vote beyond any doubt.

