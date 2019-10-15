Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sturgeon: SNP 'will demand indyref powers by new year'
The leader of the Scottish National Party says an independence vote must happen in 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon told her party conference she would "demand" the transfer of power from Westminster to hold a referendum before the new year.
She said this would put the legality of the vote beyond any doubt.
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-50062039/sturgeon-snp-will-demand-indyref-powers-by-new-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window