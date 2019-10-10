'Way to independence is legal process'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sturgeon: 'Way to independence is legal process'

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is no "shortcut route" to Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon dismissed claims that an SNP majority of Scottish seats in a general election would be enough for independence to be declared.

But she insisted that independence was now closer than ever.

  • 10 Oct 2019