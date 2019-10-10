Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sturgeon: 'Way to independence is legal process'
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is no "shortcut route" to Scottish independence.
Ms Sturgeon dismissed claims that an SNP majority of Scottish seats in a general election would be enough for independence to be declared.
But she insisted that independence was now closer than ever.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window