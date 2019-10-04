Video

A club dedicated to chillies appears to be taking over the picturesque town of Langholm.

The Borders town has a population of about 2,000 people. Of those, more than 500 are in the chilli club.

It began when Mark Hodgson ran out of space on his window sill and wondered if anyone else might be interested in growing the fruit.

The town even has its own "Germinator", Maureen who has lived there for 46 years. She says she has spoken to more people since joining the club than she ever has before.