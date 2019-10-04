Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chilli club taking over the Borders town of Langholm
A club dedicated to chillies appears to be taking over the picturesque town of Langholm.
The Borders town has a population of about 2,000 people. Of those, more than 500 are in the chilli club.
It began when Mark Hodgson ran out of space on his window sill and wondered if anyone else might be interested in growing the fruit.
The town even has its own "Germinator", Maureen who has lived there for 46 years. She says she has spoken to more people since joining the club than she ever has before.
-
04 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49938834/chilli-club-taking-over-the-borders-town-of-langholmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window