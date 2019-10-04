Media player
Glasgow Airport alert sparked by package
An aircraft at Glasgow Airport has been cordoned off after an emergency was declared over a suspicious cargo.
Emergency services were called to the scene after concerns were raised about a piece of cargo on a KLM flight.
Investigations into the package are continuing.
04 Oct 2019
