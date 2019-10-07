My exposé of a ‘seduction bootcamp’

Video

BBC reporter Myles Bonnar spent two days on the streets of London with "pick-up" coaches, being encouraged to chat up women and teenagers.

In this film, he reveals how it felt to be undercover and how he was almost caught.

The "coaches" talked to him for hours about various techniques, including how to overcome the "last-minute resistance" of women to having sex.

The "pick-up" coaches record themselves apparently seducing women, and publish their videos online - many on a YouTube channel called Street Attraction.

As a result of the BBC investigation, YouTube has deactivated Street Attraction's channel for violating their policies on nudity and sexual conduct.

The London pick-up artists deny any wrongdoing.

Reporter - Myles Bonnar

Producers - Graham Fraser/BBC Scotland Disclosure Team