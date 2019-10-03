Life inside The Children of God cult
Video

Brother and sister, Jonathan and Verity, were raised in a cult.

The Children of God, had its roots in the counter-culture of America of the late 1960s.

Its founder, David Berg, built on the philosophy of 'free love' by advocating that love and sex should be shared regardless of age.

The siblings have shared their experience of life in the sect with BBC Scotland's The Nine.

