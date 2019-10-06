Media player
Transhumanism: How far would you go for a body upgrade?
A growing community of "transhumanists" is pushing the boundaries of technology to implant chips and more into their bodies.
Some are seeking to improve their lives and some are taking the ideology further into the area of DIY and open source modification.
But in the pursuit of smart bodies, what are the boundaries and what are the medical safeguards that need to be considered?
Warning: Contains graphic medical scenes
06 Oct 2019
