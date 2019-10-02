Calf rescued from water pipe by farmer

Video

A three-week-old Aberdeen Angus calf has been saved following a major operation to rescue it from an underground water pipe.

Farmer Robert Osborne and stockman Iain Robertson said they struggled for two-and-a-half hours to get the calf free.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday after the Durisdeer farmer said he heard the animal making noises in the field.

He said they were eventually able to locate and free the calf, nick-named Trouble, with the help of a digger.