Dog swimming day at Gourock Pool
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dog swimming day at Gourock Pool

As the swimming season for humans finishes, a special dog swim session allowed owners and their pets to enjoy the pool together.

The first ever session at the pool offered a safe space for dogs to play in the water and socialise with other canine companions and their owners.

Exercise in water is good for dogs' health as it reduces the impact of activity on their bones.

BBC Scotland's The Nine went along to see how they got on.

  • 30 Sep 2019