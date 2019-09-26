'Not much changed' on climate emergency
Video

Former Environment Minister Stewart Stevenson says so far 'not very much has changed' since a climate emergency was declared in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the declaration at the SNP party conference in April.

During a discussion on climate change on BBC Debate Night, Journalist Pennie Taylor said "not enough" was being done, while Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour said it came down to "individual choices".

