'Hopefully I'll have another set of wings'

This was Nicola Smith's fifth summer as an air stewardess for Thomas Cook.

Nicola, from Clydebank, West Dunbartsonshire, flew to Orlando with the airline and found out via social media that the firm had collapsed.

The captain arranged flights with Virgin Atlantic via the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to get her and her colleagues home, but she is now unsure what her future holds.

"Our whole lives are up in arms now," says Nicola. "We don't know what to do."