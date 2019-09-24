Sturgeon: Johnson continuing as PM ‘unthinkable’

Video

Nicola Sturgeon has called on Boris Johnson to resign after the Supreme Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Mr Johnson suspended Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, but the court said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October.

Reacting to the news, the first minister said: "A prime minister with any honour would tender his resignation."

More: Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to resign as PM