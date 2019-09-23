'It's not just a holiday - it's our wedding'

Media player
Thomas Cook collapse leaves couple's wedding in jeopardy
Stuart McMillan and Cheryl Taylor are due to be married in Cancun in five weeks but the collapse of travel agent Thomas Cook has put that in jeopardy.
Cheryl said: "There is so much at risk. It's not just a holiday, it's a wedding - we've been planning this for two years, so it is a nightmare."
The Scottish couple, who have a baby daughter Bella, had been planning to fly to Mexico with more than 20 relatives and friends.
23 Sep 2019
