Climate change march 'could be a tipping point'

Climate march organiser: 'This could be a tipping point'
Thousands of young people have taken part in school strikes across Scotland - joining millions around the world - to demand urgent action on climate change.
One of the young people who took to the streets was 15-year-old Dylan Hamilton.
He helped to organise the march through Edinburgh.
BBC Scotland News followed him as he was joined by his family, friends and thousands of others on the streets of the Scottish capital.
20 Sep 2019
