Climate strike: Protesters fill the streets of Scotland
Thousands have joined protests across Scotland, with pupils leaving schools as part of a global "climate strike".
People took the streets from Shetland in the north to Dumfries in the south of the country.
The demonstrations form part of action around the world to demand urgent action on climate change.
20 Sep 2019
