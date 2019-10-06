Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Junior ‘Ninja Kart’ drivers speed around Lochgelly Raceway
Watch as young drivers race ‘Ninja Karts’ around the Lochgelly Raceway in Fife.
The non-contact junior racing formula is for six to 11-year-olds, with drivers racing at speeds in excess of 40mph.
Up to 30 young drivers take part in the races, usually over 12 laps of a short oval track.
-
06 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49759090/junior-ninja-kart-drivers-speed-around-lochgelly-racewayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window