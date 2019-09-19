Media player
Alex Salmond criticises David Cameron for Queen indyref comments
Former first minister Alex Salmond has criticised David Cameron for dragging the Queen into politics.
Mr Cameron told the BBC he had asked whether the Queen could "raise an eyebrow" about the prospect of Scotland voting for independence.
The comments from the former prime minister have "caused displeasure at Buckingham Palace".
And Mr Salmond has claimed the Queen was not amused about other comments made by Mr Cameron.
19 Sep 2019
