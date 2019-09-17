Video

Since she was nine years old, Willemien Rieken has tended to the grave of a Scottish soldier killed during World War Two.

After the Battle of Arnhem in 1944, each child in her Dutch village was given a war grave to maintain, in most cases of soldiers they'd never met.

Seventy-five years on, Willemien spoke to BBC Scotland about her memories of the battle and why it's important to remember the sacrifice of the soldiers.