I watched over a Scottish soldier’s grave for 75 years
Since she was nine years old, Willemien Rieken has tended to the grave of a Scottish soldier killed during World War Two.
After the Battle of Arnhem in 1944, each child in her Dutch village was given a war grave to maintain, in most cases of soldiers they'd never met.
Seventy-five years on, Willemien spoke to BBC Scotland about her memories of the battle and why it's important to remember the sacrifice of the soldiers.
17 Sep 2019
