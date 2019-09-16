Media player
Dementia-friendly concert proves a hit
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra is the latest arts organisation to pilot dementia-friendly performances.
Their pilot concert was held in the afternoon in Glasgow with lights up and a shorter programme of specially chosen recognisable music.
People were able to join in, come and go as they pleased and even dance along. The first concert proved to be a sell-out hit.
16 Sep 2019
