The 90-year-old goalie
Is Bert Cunningham the oldest walking footballer in the UK?

When Bert Cunningham had a serious operation in the early 1950s, his mother was told he had a 50-50 chance of surviving.

Over half a century later, the 90-year-old is still going strong - as a goalkeeper at his weekly walking football club.

In four years, he has hardly missed a training session.

  • 12 Sep 2019