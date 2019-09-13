EU nationals applying to stay in Scotland
Video

There are about 220,000 EU nationals living in Scotland.

If they want to remain here and access healthcare, employment and education after the UK leaves the EU, they need to apply to the Home Office.

Applicants must access the service using an Android phone, but charities claim many have had difficulties navigating the system.

BBC Scotland's The Nine spoke to one charity supporting families.

