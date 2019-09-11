Judges rule Parliament suspension is unlawful
Brexit: Judges deliver ruling on Parliament suspension

Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.

A panel of three judges at the Court of Session found in favour of a cross-party group of politicians who were challenging the prime minister's move.

The decision overturns an earlier ruling from the court, which last week said Mr Johnson had not broken the law.

Lord Carloway issued the court's ruling on Wednesday.

