Fire crews tackle fire after Edinburgh tenement blast

Video

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".

Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.

Images posted on social media showed blocks strewn on the ground.

One eyewitness said he was driving home from work when he heard an explosion and rubble crashed down in front of his van.