Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire crews tackle fire after Edinburgh tenement blast
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a tenement block in Edinburgh after reports of an "explosion".
Crews were sent to a sandstone block in Fountainbridge, next to Tollcross Primary school, at about 17:00.
Images posted on social media showed blocks strewn on the ground.
One eyewitness said he was driving home from work when he heard an explosion and rubble crashed down in front of his van.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49656313/fire-crews-tackle-fire-after-edinburgh-tenement-blastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window