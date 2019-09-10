Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eunice Olumide reveals how to master second-hand fashion
Top model Eunice Olumide reveals how you can be stylish and sustainable with second-hand fashion.
At a charity shop in Edinburgh, she shares her top tips on how to find that perfect piece of clothing.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-49653991/eunice-olumide-reveals-how-to-master-second-hand-fashionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window