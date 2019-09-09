Sky sparkles with pyrotechnics over Ayr
An aerial pyrotechnic display lights up the sunset sky above Ayr beach.

A crowd gathered to watch the spectacle from the Aerosparx team who performed as dusk fell on Saturday.

The show signalled the end of a day of races and family events as part of the Go Festival Ayr.

