'There's nobody left here'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Couple tell of life in a derelict housing estate

Joe and Isabel are among the last residents of a derelict housing estate.

The couple have lived in Deans South housing estate, in Livingston, for 53 years.

Most residents moved after West Lothian Council condemned the houses 15 years ago.

They say the council has not offered them enough money to leave. The council says their offer is determined by the findings of the government valuer.

  • 06 Sep 2019